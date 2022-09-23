6-month-old baby crushed to death by speeding tractor in Pune
Published on: 4 hours ago
Pimpri-Chinchwad (Maharashtra): A six-month-old baby was crushed to death by a speeding tractor on the Pune-Nashik highway in Maharashtra's Rajgurunagar area on Thursday. The tragic incident was captured on CCTV. The video shows a bike carrying the baby skidding on the road while trying to overtake a tractor. The baby came under the wheel of the tractor after falling from the woman's lap and died on the spot. No complaint has been lodged with the police so far.
