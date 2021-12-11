.

40-feet injured whale washes ashore in Puri beach, dies

Updated on: 30 minutes ago

A 40- feet giant whale, which was washed ashore near Fatepur village under the Krushnaprasad block of Puri district, died of injuries. The marine mammal was spotted by the local fishermen battling for life. It is suspected that the whale was hit by a fishing trawler. The whale died by the time forest officials reached the spot. Its carcass has been sent for post-mortem.