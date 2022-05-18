.

30 people injured after two buses Collide head-On in Tamil Nadu's Salem

In an ill-fated incident, at least thirty people were injured after two private buses collided head-on with each other in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Tuesday evening. The injured were admitted to government and private hospitals in Salem and Edappadi. The incident took place when a private bus coming from Edappadi collided with another coming from Thiruchengode. The video of the incident has been recorded from a CCTV camera positioned inside one of the private buses shows the vehicle moving at a constant speed and suddenly another vehicle from the opposite direction hits it from front.