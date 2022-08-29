.

3 dead bodies washed away in Gaula river in Haldwani

Haldwani: In an untoward incident, three dead bodies were washed away in Gaula river in Haldwani of Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Sunday. The dead bodies were brought from different villages of the district for their last rites. The cause of the incident is the increase in the water level of the river due to incessant rains. Police and administration have issued an alert after incessant rains and such incidents in the area. The administration has appealed to the people not to go to the areas near the river.