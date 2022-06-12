.

As many as 295 active militia members, village committee members, sympathisers and members of Gana Natya Sangha of various villages of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district surrendered before police and district administration in Malkangiri on Saturday. These villagers who surrendered were reportedly involved in several exchanges of fire, arson cases, civilian killings, hoisting of black flags, burning of vehicles, and supply of food and logistics to Maoists. Police said that the villagers took such a step after being encouraged by the surrender of local militias and seeing the development works by the government in the area. "They decided to join the mainstream lifestyle and lead a peaceful life," the officer said. The villagers also performed Dhemsa (local folk dance) at the camp, while the district administration distributed job cards and pension cards. The police also distributed sports equipment among the villagers who surrendered.