Watch: Ganesh idol made from 20,000 plastic bottles in Bagakot Published on: 2 hours ago

Ganeshotsave festive season is here and everyone has begun with the 10-day grand celebration in their own way across the country. Around 20,000 plastic bottles have been used to make a Ganesh idol at SVM College in Ilkal in Karnataka's Bagalkot. The 20-feet high idol made of waste plastic bottles has caught everyone's attention and the college has been celebrating Ganeshotsav for the past 30 years.