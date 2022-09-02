.

2-year-old survives after being run over by car

In an unfortunate incident, a two-year-old boy was run over by a car in Dundigal, a suburb of Hyderabad. The incident took place in Barampet Landmark-2 residential complex. The boy reaches the place where a man was taking out a car parked in front of his house. The driver without noticing the boy in front of the car runs over him. The family members of the child immediately rushed him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors said that there was no danger to his life. In this regard, the scenes recorded in the CC cameras have now become viral on social media.