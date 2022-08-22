.

Published on: 42 minutes ago

Basavana Bagewadi (Karnataka): In a tragic incident, two rams died in fierce fights held in the arena at Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district of Karnataka. The ram fighting was held as part of the temple fair at Basavana Bagewadi municipal town. It has been a tradition for local villagers to bring their rams and field them in the ring battles. The video of fighting rams at Basavana Bagewadi has gone viral on social media. Rival rams engaged themselves in intense fights in the blood sport held on Saturday. They were brought from surrounding villages like Benakatti, Benala and Managuli. Rams of Benakatti and Managuli villages of Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district have come down to compete first. The two rams punched each other's heads in the fight. The ram of Benahatti village succumbed under the impact of the punch and died on the spot. Similarly, another ram from Benala village of Nidagundi taluk also died in a single hit. The death of the rams caused pain to the owners, who were given compensation of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 by the Jatra Committee.