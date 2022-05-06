.

19 workers from Jharkhand trapped in Sri Lanka return home Published on: 47 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Nineteen laborers from Jharkhand who were trapped in Sri Lanka returned to India on Friday. They returned with the help of the Central and State governments. The workers boarded the plane from Colombo Airport at 3 am on Friday. They landed in Chennai after 1.30 hours. They went to Sri Lanka two months ago. But the company they worked for allegedly confiscated their visas. They were brought to Ranchi on a flight at around 12 pm.