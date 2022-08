.

18 people stuffed in auto rickshaw in UP, cop shocked

A policeman was shocked to see an overloaded auto-rickshaw in Nichlaul town in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj. The auto-rickshaw carried 18 people, including the driver, the elderly, and children. The video shows one of the cops counting the passengers. Circle Officer Sunil Dutt Dubey taught the driver about the traffic rules and then let him go. A passerby recorded the video and it soon went viral.