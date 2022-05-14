.

Udhagamandalam: A 15-foot-tall tree house made of 31,000 roses of different shades was the major tourist attraction in the Rose Show that began here on Saturday. The two-day 17th Rose Show, held at the 100-year-old Rose Garden, as part of the annual summer festival, has various attractions like 'Manja Pai' (yellow bag) made of yellow roses and cartoon characters Motu Patlu, among others. Horticulture Departments from Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Madurai, Krishnagiri, Erode and Thanjavur are participating in the show, making various portraits of 4,000 varieties of roses to attract tourists. Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris District Collector Amrit visited the show.