101-yr-old flies high as grandchildren fulfill his long-pending dream Published on: Sep 19, 2021, 1:09 PM IST



For Rongala Ramudu, his 101st birthday would go down as one of his most memorable days, thanks to his grandchildren Apurupa and Aravind. To make their grandfather's birthday unforgettable, Apurupa and Aravind fulfilled his long-pending dream to fly. They hired a two-seater chartered aeroplane in Bengaluru in which Ramudu flew for 12 minutes. Apurupa is the daughter-in-law of Kona Raghupathi, the Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.