10 persons stranded in lift in Karur collector office, rescued swiftly Published on: 4 hours ago

10 people including reporters were rescued on Saturday from the lift of the Karur District Collector's office. According to sources, an inspection meeting was held in the collector's office, which Labor Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan and Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition Minister Senthil Balaji attended. At that time, the reporters and the public were going from the second floor to the first floor by using a VIP lift, and all of a sudden, the lift got stuck and an old lady fainted. The lift was unable to open despite having an emergency key. More than ten firemen led by Karur Fire Station Officer Jegatheesan immediately started the rescue operation. After half an hour of struggle, all 10 people were rescued safely by breaking the lift door. The elderly woman who was unconscious was sent to the hospital by ambulance. Karur district collector Prabhu Shankar praised the firefighters for their swift action.