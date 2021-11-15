.

Chandigarh: Young man killed his friend for Rs.2500, incident caught on CCTV Published on: 25 minutes ago



Abhi killed his own friend Nikhil by stabbing him several times in Chandigarh. The age of the accused is 20 years while the age of the deceased is 18 years, both belonging to Sector 32. Nikhil sold his motorcycle to Abhi a few days back. During that time Abhi had given Rs. 2500 less to Nikhil. Nikhil was asking Abhi for the rest of his money. In the quarrel, the accused Abhi had stabbed Nikhil several times with a knife. Nikhil was rushed to GMCH 32 hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The accused fled from the spot after the incident. Police registered a case and launched a manhunt.