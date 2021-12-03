.

Yasvantpur- Howrah Duronto Express derails near Haridaspur, no casualty Published on: 24 minutes ago



Three boogies of the Yasvantpur- Howrah Duronto Express derailed near Haridaspur railway station in the Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday. According to the report, the train was traveling from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar when the front wheels derailed. However, there were no reports of injury and casualty. The East Coast Railway said the incident will not affect the movement of train services of the Kharagpur-Bhubaneswar mainline. The restoration of affected coaches will be done with immediate effect.