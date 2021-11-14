.

Group of women vandalise liquor store in Karnataka Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 45 minutes ago

Chikkamagaluru: A group of 50 women vandalised a bar in Muslapur village in Chikkamagaluru district. Some angry women vandalised the bar furniture. The women of Musalpur had previously protested against opening the bar. Yet, the bar was opened a few days ago. The incident occurred in the wake of the bar opening amid stiff opposition. Bar owners registered a case against women at Sakarayapatna police station.