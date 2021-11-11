.

Watch: Policewoman carries unconscious man on her shoulders, gets him to hospital Published on: 2 hours ago



For the past few days, Chennai has been witnessing heavy downpour. Udhaya, a person who works at the Kilpauk Cemetery, was residing in the cemetery due to heavy rains. He fainted there after getting soaked in the continuous rains. Local people thought him to be dead and informed the police. The area police inspector Rajeswari rushed to the spot and pulled him out. She realized that he was alive, immediately lifted Udhaya on her shoulder. She placed him inside an auto and rushed him to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment. Netizens showered praises on the woman cop, who acted swiftly in the emergency situation and saved a life in time.