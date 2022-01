.

Woman gives birth to baby on hand cart in Dholpur Published on: 45 minutes ago



Dholpur: A major negligence in Bari town of Dholpur was witnessed, as a pregnant woman had to be taken to the hospital on a handcart due to the non-availability of an ambulance. On the way to the hospital, the mother gave birth to the baby. Upon reaching the hospital, the woman was provided with proper treatment. The woman's husband confirmed that both the mother and the baby are safe.