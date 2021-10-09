.

Wild elephant goes on a rampage in temple premises in Tamil Nadu Published on: 42 minutes ago



A wild elephant went on a rampage at Bannari Amman temple in Tamil Nadu's Erode. The lone elephant came out of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on Friday morning. It first attacked a mini-truck on Sathyamangalam - Mysuru national highway. After terrorizing the commuters for a while, the elephant entered the temple premise late in the evening. It trampled a few two-wheelers parked in the temple premises and damaged a shop. The elephant was finally chased back into the forest by the forest department.