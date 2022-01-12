.

Watch: Whale shark arrives at Karumkulam beach



Thiruvananthapuram: A huge whale shark got stuck in a net that was laid at Karumkulam beach. The fishermen struggled for hours and released the stranded shark back to the sea. Whale sharks, a protected species under the Wildlife Act, are usually found in deeper waters. Fishermen at Karumkulam say that it might have come to the shore by mistake and got stuck. Whale sharks are the largest among fishes but are not used for their meat. During ancient times, an oil extracted from this shark was used to grease the bottom of wooden boats.