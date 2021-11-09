.

West Bengal: Asansol's Sheesh Mahal and Wax Museum draws crowd Published on: 50 minutes ago



The Sheesh Mahal and Wax museum in Asansol in the West Burdwan district of West Bengal is attracting crowds. The museum houses wax statues crafted by Sculptor Susanta Ray and offers visitors a chance to get themselves photographed with the statue of their choice. The wax statues of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and late director-actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra are the major attractions of the museum. The Sheesh Mahal has been set up with the help of Rajasthan-based artists.