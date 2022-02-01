.

Watch: Yet again, dense fog engulfs Delhi



Early on the morning of 1st February, people in the national capital, New Delhi, witnessed dense fog and a low teperature. The visibility was greatly affected and people had trouble commuting from one place to another. Lately, many states of Northern India are witnessing the same. Authorities too have warned of the cold waves in the coming days. As per the reports, the minimum temperature in Delhi will be around 7 degrees Celsius.