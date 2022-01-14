.

Watch: Women stealing sarees caught red-handed

Updated on: 1 hours ago

Nalanda: Two women stealing sarees stealthily has surfaced from Sohsarai police station area in Bihar. In a video that has been going viral on social media, two women were seen at a cloth shop named Unique Vastalaya. When the shopkeeper got busy with displaying the sarees, both of them find it as a good opportunity to hide the sarees under their clothes. The CCTV installed in the clothing shop has captured the entire incident. However, the shopkeeper has not yet lodged a complaint. The video is going viral on social media.