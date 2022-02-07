.

Watch: West Kameng in Arunachal sees snowfall after decades Published on: 46 minutes ago



After about two decades, the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy snowfall in the last few days. It has been snowing in Bomdila, Dirang and adjoining areas under the Kameng sector for the last two days due to which the temperature has plummeted. Normally, Tawang and Sela pass in the state enjoy snowfall every year, but this year, the locals in Daria hill and Kameng were taken by surprise, as they witnessed snowfall after decades. Although the landscape in these areas looks alluring, the locals are struggling a little due to sudden changes in weather.