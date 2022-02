.

Watch: Vellalore Lake turns colourful with arrival of butterflies



Vellalore Lake in Coimbatore turned colourful as more than 86 varieties of butterflies arrived at Miyawaki forest canopy. The place has become a butterfly hotspot. People also spotted Blue Mormons, the fourth largest butterfly of India. Apart from butterflies, the place has a lot of greenery. Varieties of plants, trees and flower too can be found near the lake.