Watch: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shakes a leg with tribals in MP



Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was in Doiphodiya village to campaign for BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil contesting Lok Sabha elections from Khandwa, shook a leg with the tribal community. Campaigning for by-polls for one parliamentary seat and three assembly constituencies in the state is in full swing. Apart from the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, by-polls will take place on three assembly segments-- Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon. As per the notice issued by the Election Commission of India, the by-elections will take place on October 30 and the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.