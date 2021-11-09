.

WATCH: Teenager dies on spot as Audi car rams into crowd in Jodhpur Published on: 38 minutes ago |

Updated on: 27 minutes ago

Jodhpur: A speeding uncontrolled Audi car rammed into several motorists and slum along AIIMS road in Jodhpur. A 16-year-old teenager died on the spot and nine others were injured. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh family of the deceased and Rs1 lakh for seriously injured and Rs50,000 for others. CCTV footage has revealed the horrific accident.