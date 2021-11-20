.

Watch: Torrential rainfall causes havoc in AP's Nellore, Chittoor and Anantapur districts



Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh caused havoc in Nellore, Chittoor and Anantapur districts. The state has been hit by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed to worst-hit and vulnerable districts, and local authorities have rescued and evacuated hundreds of families to shelter homes. Officials said breaches in dams and tanks have caused further flooding, leaving hundreds of villages marooned and many residents stuck in their homes.