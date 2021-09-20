.

Watch: Students risk lives without adequate bus services near Kolar Published on: 11 hours ago



Students of Srinivasapur taluk in Karnataka's Kolar district take out a perilous journey every day hanging on to the bus. The KSRTC bus frequency is scarce in the region. So students have to travel hanging over the footboard or windows of the private bus clinging for their lives. The video was captured by a local man and it is going viral on social media. The video has attracted a lot of outrage against the irresponsibility of regional transport authorities.