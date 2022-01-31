.

Watch: Spituk Gustor festival 2022 brightens Ladakh with colours



Despite the challenging weather conditions prevailing in Ladakh, the cultural and traditional heritage of the place continued in full swing. Devotees flocked to Spituk Monastery to witness the yearly enchanting colourful festival ‘Spituk Gustor’. The monks performed the famous Tibetan Cham Dance, in which they dance to the music played using traditional instruments, with big colourful masks and headgears in their best robes, depicting different deities such Mahakala (Gonbo), Paldan Lhamo (Shridevi), White Mahakala, Protector Deity counted as the main attraction of the festival. The dance is believed to be an offering to God and to ward off evil spirits. It is celebrated on the 28th and 29th day of the 11th month of the Tibetan calander.