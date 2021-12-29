.

Watch: Queen of Hills dresses up in white Published on: 59 minutes ago



Darjeeling: Queen of Hills is wrapped in thick snow blankets as the temperature dipped to 3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning. The heavy snowfall is expected to spark a tourism rush to the hills. Famous places like Tiger Hill, Ghum, Batasia Loop in Darjeeling was under snow. At the highest point in West Bengal, Sandakphu, the temperature dropped below zero degrees Celsius. Besides, neighbouring state Sikkim too is under heavy snowfall. The entire Tiger Hill has come under a blanket of snow. Due to the snowfall, tourists visiting Tiger Hill had to return. Tourists were stranded as traffic has been stalled due to sudden snowfall. Meanwhile, light rain has also started in Siliguri this morning due to low temperature.