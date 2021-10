.

Watch: Priyanka Gandhi picks up broom in UP's Lucknow Published on: 40 minutes ago



Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra picked up a broom and swept the area in Indira Nagar. She was apparently responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had taken a dig at her sweeping floor while in custody. Adityanath had said: "Maybe she is good at only that."