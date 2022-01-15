.

Treat yourself with this Pongal special desert 'Pori Urundai' Published on: 32 minutes ago |

Updated on: 23 minutes ago

From Makar Sankranti to Lohri, from Pongal to Magh Bihu this festival has innumerable names and a variety of dishes to celebrate the season of harvest. To celebrate this fruitful year of harvest, ETV Bharat brings you the recipe of Pori Urundai. A Tamil Nadu delicacy traditionally prepared as kids wait for puffed rice laddus in this festive times. Pori Urundai or puffed rice laddu is made from jaggery and puffed rice, and is tasty, crunchy, light and easy to prepare. Pori Urundai is easy to make and takes only 10 minutes to prepare. When the Urundai is ready, it can be stored for about 1-2 weeks. Watch the video on how to make this treat.