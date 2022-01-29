.

Watch: Pauri in Uttarakhand receives its first snowfall of the year Published on: 2 hours ago



The Buakhal and Pabau Paithani areas of Pauri district in Uttarakhand received first snow of the year. Kids were seen enjoying the weather. Pauri usually gets snowfall in the first week of January. But, due to a sudden drop in the temperature, many northern mountain regions in India are experiencing snowfall. Many states have also been warned of cold wave. Struggles apart, tourists and locals are enjoying the weather.