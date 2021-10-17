.

Watch: NSG's Black Cat Rally at Necklace Road in Hyderabad Published on: 3 hours ago



The 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama yatra' which started on the 2nd of this month as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' has reached Hyderabad. As a part of this Yatra, NSG commandos organized and participated in Black Cat Rally. Telangana State Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan flagged the Black Cat Rally organized by the National Security Guards at Necklace road in Hyderabad on Sunday. This rally has covered Odisha and Andhra Pradesh states and reached Hyderabad. After Hyderabad, the rally will touch Chennai and it will be covering 7,500 km across 18 cities across the country and reach Delhi on October 30th and it will end at National Police Memorial in Delhi.