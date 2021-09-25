.

Watch: TN CM Stalin's cycle ride on East Coast road in Chennai



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was again spotted cycling on East Coast Road in Chennai on Saturday morning. Stalin, who is fond of cycling, used to cover several kilometres on the stretch during weekends. He still continues his fitness routine even after becoming the chief minister. Apart from hitting the gym regularly, the CM is often seen cycling and chatting with people during weekend morning walks.