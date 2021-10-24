.

Watch: Leopard strays into house in K'taka's Ramanagara, captured Published on: 22 minutes ago



A forest department team captured a leopard that had strayed into a residence at Ramanagara in Karnataka. The incident occurred at the house of one Nagaraju in Jalamangala village on the night of October 23. On being informed, forest personnel reached the spot and successfully captured the leopard after tranquillising it. The big cat was then wrapped in a net and taken away. No one reportedly was injured in the incident. The leopard was sighted many times in the village over the last few days creating fear among the residents of the area.