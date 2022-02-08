.

Watch: Indian athletes train for the Asian Sailing Championships 2022 Published on: 25 minutes ago



The athletes for the Yacht competition for the Asian Sailing Championships, which will be held in Abu Dhabi by the end of February, are being trained in the Arabian Sea near Karwar of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. Athletes are being trained by the Yachting Association of Karnataka and Uttara Kannada District Administration, in association with General Timmaiah National Academy Bengaluru. There are a total of 26 athletes from different states of the country who are participating in the competition.