Watch: Idol makers usher in Basant Panchmi with good hope



Basant Panchmi marks the arrival of the Spring season in India. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country. According to the Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati is the Goddess of knowledge, music and creativity. On this occasion, every year in the streets of Kolkata, skilled craftsmen carve out beautiful idols and paint them with intricacy. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the idol makers bore huge financial losses in the past two years. However, this year, they seem rather happy as the market is not as dull due to eased COVID restrictions.