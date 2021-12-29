.

Varanasi: The second day of the Kashi Film Festival celebrated in Varanasi on Tuesday witnessed a stellar performance of Mathura BJP MP Hema Malini and Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan. The famous actress's dance-drama performance on Shiv Parvati Vivah and the actor song performance on 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberated the entire auditorium with applause. In this three-day program, on the second-day Information and Broadcasting Minister of India Anurag Thakur was the chief guest in the program at Rudraksh Convention Center.