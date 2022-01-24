.

Watch: Heavy snowfall in Himachal causing difficulties for the locals Published on: 19 minutes ago



Snowfall in Himachal is becoming troublesome for the localities. The entire state is in the grip of severe cold due to a drop in temperature. However, due to heavy snowfall, many districts in the state are also facing rather unexpected conditions. About 731 roads including State Highway 6 are closed for movement, due to which people are bound to commute on foot. The administration and the department are busy restoring the roads. Also, 1572 power transformers are stalled in the state and 107 water projects in the state have also suffered damage due to snowfall.