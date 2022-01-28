.

Watch: Fire outbreak in two shops in Shivpuri, goods worth lakhs destroyed



Recently, there was a fire outbreak in two adjacent shops in the Jhansi Tiraha area of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. One was a hardware shop, while the other was a sweet shop. The cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown, but both the shopkeepers had to bear a huge loss. Their goods costing lakhs turned into ashes. The incident took place at midnight, when the shopkeepers were asleep. By the time they were informed, the fire was extinguished. Besides the shops, two vehicles, a car and a loading vehicle, also caught fire. Shopkeepers are of the belief that someone has done it on purpose.