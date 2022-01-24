.

Watch: Doda in Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall Published on: 2 hours ago



As the mercury dropped below zero, Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed fresh snowfall turning the alpine beauty pearly white today morning. A thick layer of snow covered the town amid the chilling winter. However, looking at the weather, the administration of the Bhalisa and Thatri areas of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has issued an advisory for people to not wander near the avalanche-affected areas. Along with the snow, it has also been raining since the night in the upper areas. Also, due to heavy snowfall, electricity and water supply have also been cut off and the locals are facing a rather tough time.