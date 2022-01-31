.

Watch: Disruption due to heavy snowfall in parts of Himachal Published on: 1 hours ago



Heavy snowfall has disrupted normal life in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The locals and tourists in Shimla are experiencing difficulties following heavy snowfall. Vehicles and residences are engulfed in snow. Besides that, the roads too are slippery and tourists are unable to travel any further due to the same reason. Many roads are still not operational. Also, in the past one month, about 114 people have lost their lives due to heavy snowfall and rain.