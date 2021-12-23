.

Watch crowds thronging ice skating as snow sets in Himachal



Shimla: Ice skaters are enthusiastic about the Shimla Ice Skating Club opening up for tourists and local people of Shimla. With the drop in temperature in the city, ice has frozen in more than half of the ice skating rink. Little children enjoy the thrill of sliding on the frozen ice sheet. It is the only open-air skating rink in South East Asia where snow is deposited naturally even today. This rink was built by the Britishers in 1920. Since then, skating is done here every year. The ice skating rink of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh has completed its hundred years last year.