.

Watch: College professor taking bribes from students Published on: 24 minutes ago



Aurangabad: A case of illegal collections from students has come to light during the practical examination in Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav College in Aurangabad district of Bihar. A professor has been found taking an illegal amount from the examinees. The video footage reveals a professor named Rajendra, is extorting money from the students. The principal said to have taken action after this video went viral. The video was shot by an examinee.