Watch: CCTV captures a thief cleverly pick-pocketing mobile in Ujjain Published on: 24 minutes ago



Recently a video of a theft at a medical shop in Ujjain has gone viral on social media. The incident is from the Mahidpur town in Ujjain, which got captured on the CCTV installed in the shop. A pick-pocket can be seen stealing a man's phone from the front pocket of his shirt in a very clever manner. However, the police informed that the complainant has not yet filed a complaint against a thief and the police is waiting for the same to begin investigating.