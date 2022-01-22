.

Watch: Capital city Ranchi witnesses a hazy morning



The weather in the capital city of Jharkhand has taken a turn in the weather conditions. The city usually witnesses a sunny morning in this season, but the weather had some other ideas today, on a Saturday morning. Besides the chilly weather, the roads in Ranchi were covered with dense fog. According to the reports, the visibility was as low as less than 20 meters. Pertaining to the same, people had a tough time commuting. The weather is being said to remain the same for a few days. The Meteorological Center Ranchi has forecasted a possibility of rain and hailstorm in many areas of Jharkhand for the next three days. Although the minimum temperature might remain unaffected, the dense fog in the morning may persist. Besides this, keeping in mind the low temperatures as well as the ongoing COVID conditions, doctors are advising people to take precautions and follow all the safety measures.