Watch: Brother surprises sister with a unique wedding send-off



People in MP's Khandwa witnessed a unique farewell offered to a bride by her brother. Bride Komal's brother Vineet decided to make his sister's farewell (Bidaai) memorable by sending her off in a bullock cart. After all the wedding rituals, the groom's family was waiting with a car for 'bidaai', but Vineet had some other plans. To surprise his sister, he brought a bullock cart decorated with white and blue balloons. He wanted to revive this tradition of bidding adieu to the bride in a bullock cart.