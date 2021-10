.

Watch: Beating Retreat ceremony inaugurated at Suchetgarh Border in J&K Published on: 29 minutes ago



The Beat Retreat Ceremony at Suchetgarh Border in Jammu & Kashmir started on Saturday. In line with Wagah Border, it was announced earlier that a beating retreat ceremony will be organized in October this year. The event started on Saturday and Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and senior dignitaries were present for the event.